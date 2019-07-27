Officer-involved shooting at South L.A. park sparks large police presence, leaves 1 injured

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large police presence formed near a South Los Angeles park, where one suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting Friday night, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at Vermont Square Park near South Budlong Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were unclear, but the person who was shot by police was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A crowd then gathered at the scene of the shooting and officers made a call for back-up.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
