South LA pallet yard fire forces evacuation of nearby homes

A pallet yard fire in South Los Angeles forced residents of nearby homes to evacuate Tuesday night, officials said.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at a pallet yard in South Los Angeles forced residents of nearby homes to evacuate Tuesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East 57th Street just before 11 p.m. and encountered massive flames coming from the pallet yard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said an unknown number of nearby homes were exposed to the fire and were being evacuated.

Firefighters described the fire as being 300 by 500 feet large.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the fire.

A knockdown was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Vanessa Bryant marks birthday by sharing letter from Kobe
CHP: Increase in tickets to extreme speeders amid COVID-19 shutdown
Patient makes Dodgers masks to support Parkinson's Foundation
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
LA designer Michael Costello making masks for front-line workers
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Show More
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Giving Tuesday: Here are SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Napa County releases graphic video of officer-involved shooting
Suspect in custody after attacking LAPD sergeant in Elysian Park, department says
Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions
More TOP STORIES News