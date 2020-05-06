South LA pallet yard fire forces evacuation of nearby homes

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at a pallet yard in South Los Angeles forced residents of nearby homes to evacuate Tuesday night, officials said.Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East 57th Street just before 11 p.m. and encountered massive flames coming from the pallet yard.The Los Angeles Fire Department said an unknown number of nearby homes were exposed to the fire and were being evacuated.Firefighters described the fire as being 300 by 500 feet large.More than 100 firefighters were battling the fire.A knockdown was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday.