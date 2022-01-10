1 person dead, 6 others wounded after shooting at South Los Angeles party

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting at a party in South Los Angeles overnight, authorities say.The Los Angeles Police Department says officers responded to a call about a shooting near 35th and Hills streets, as well as a car crash that authorities say was related to the initial incident.Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, but officers found one person with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.Authorities say at least six others arrived at the hospital with injuries.No arrests have been made.