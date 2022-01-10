1 person dead, 6 others wounded after shooting at South Los Angeles party

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person killed, 6 others wounded in South LA party shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting at a party in South Los Angeles overnight, authorities say.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers responded to a call about a shooting near 35th and Hills streets, as well as a car crash that authorities say was related to the initial incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, but officers found one person with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say at least six others arrived at the hospital with injuries.

No arrests have been made.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentfatal shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
Pilot rescued moments before Metrolink train slammed into aircraft
LAUSD conducts COVID testing, distributes test kits as deadline looms
LA County again breaks single-day record for COVID cases with 45,584
Judge says Novak Djokovic can stay in Australia
Show More
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
LA County firefighter who died after battling house fire honored
Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died
People desperate for COVID test kits are turning to resellers online
2 victims, ages 15 and 16, wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News