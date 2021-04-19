12-year-old girl, woman hospitalized after being shot near birthday party in South Los Angeles

EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old girl, woman shot near birthday party in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 12-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman were hospitalized after being shot outside a birthday party in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday near 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the two were walking outside when a car pulled up and the passenger of that vehicle got out and fired multiple shots.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or whether the suspects in the car knew the victims. The girl and woman are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's 77th Street Division at (323) 786-5077. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentbirthdaywoman injuredshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News