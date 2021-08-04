Murdered mother of 6 from South LA remembered in service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10864791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a 53-year-old woman who was found dead with her hands bound inside her home in South Los Angeles is pleading for answers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends said their farewells to a South Los Angeles mother of six who was found dead in her apartment last month.The funeral for Fatima Johnson was held at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood.Johnson's two daughters found her body, bound and gagged, in her South Los Angeles home on July 1 after she didn't show up for work.No one has been arrested for the murder."Sucked into a whirlpool of emotions and now the only thing I want is justice," one of her daughters said at the service. "Your strength, your love, your laughter is embedded in all six of us. Baby you are gone, but never forgotten. Your light will forever shine. We're not going to stop until you have justice."