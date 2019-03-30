South Los Angeles hit-and-run driver sought after striking bicyclist

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police want a suspected hit-and-run driver to turn himself in after striking a bicyclist.Jose Lopez was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when he rear-ended the bicyclist traveling eastbound in South Los Angeles at Vernon and Compton avenues shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.Officers say the victim landed on the street and Lopez took off.So far, police have not been able to find Lopez or the car. They spoke with the owner of the car, who said she lent it to the suspect prior to the crash. He then called and told her what he did."She tried to convince him to go back to the scene to identify himself and basically do what's right and take responsibility, however he refused and was scared and didn't want to go back. He also refused to return the vehicle to the owner," explained Juan Campos of the LAPD.The cyclist suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed and broken back.The LAPD is seeking the public's help in reporting the whereabouts of Lopez. Anyone with information is urged to call police.