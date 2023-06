Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a teen who was shot to death in South Los Angeles.

Teen boy shot to death in South LA; police investigating

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenage boy was found shot to death in South Los Angeles, police say.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near 74th Street and Western Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the boy, who police believe was about 15 years old, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Information regarding a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.