LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 11-month-old boy who was reported missing in South Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Wednesday.Theo Alexander Guarino was reunited with his mother, but details on the conditions in which he was found were not disclosed. It's also unclear if anybody was taken into custody.The child had last been seen March 31 around 11:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in South L.A., according to LAPD.Police say the child was in the care of his father's friend, and that there is an ongoing custody dispute between Theo's mother and father. Further details were not provided.