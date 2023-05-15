Two innocent people were hurt after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in South Los Angeles.

2 innocent victims hurt after suspect crashes into them at end of chase in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two innocent people were hurt after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were chasing a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle just after midnight on Monday. The suspect was also wanted in connection to a burglary.

The brief pursuit ended with a crash near Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street. Police say the suspect began to drive into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle.

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, including the suspect and two innocent victims. Their conditions were unknown.