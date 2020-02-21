Knife-wielding woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, police said.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hoover and 78th streets at about 1:30 a.m.Los Angeles police say they responded to a call for help, and when they arrived on scene, a woman pulled out a knife and advanced toward officers. That's when police opened fire.The woman was struck and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not known.No officers were injured in the incident. Police urged the public to avoid the area.Investigators said the officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.