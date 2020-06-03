3 in custody after officer-involved shooting, chase in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were taken into custody in South Los Angeles after an officer-involved shooting led to a chase, police say.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of 87th Street and Broadway shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police.

Police say officers responded to a shooting that was already in progress. Once they arrived at the scene, officers opened fire.

It was not clear what led police to shoot or if there was an exchange of gunfire, and details regarding the initial shooting were not known.

After the officer-involved shooting, a pursuit began and two suspects were taken into custody after they bailed out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle later crashed in the area of Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street and was also taken into custody.

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, but is was not known if they were victims or suspects.

A large LAPD presence was in the area and a helicopter conducted a search for possible suspects.

No officer was injured in the shooting.
