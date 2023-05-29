Video shows suspect slam man into taco truck during armed robbery in South LA

A frightening robbery was caught on camera at a taco truck in South Los Angeles overnight.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A frightening robbery was caught on camera at a taco truck in South Los Angeles overnight.

The incident happened around midnight Monday. The footage shows a suspect aggressively approaching another man before he slammed him into the side of the taco truck while holding a gun to the back of his neck.

The suspect then demanded money from the person working inside the truck. Only cash was stolen, but it's unclear exactly how much was taken.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there were two male suspects involved in the robbery. Officers have not made any arrests.

No injuries were reported.