Turkish consulate filled with residents seeking information on loved ones after deadly earthquake

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As rescuers in Turkey and Syria search through the night, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,400 people and toppled thousands of buildings, Turks and Syrians in Southern California are scrambling to find information about their loved ones.

The Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles is working to help those with family who may have been impacted by the quake. The offices were busy Monday morning, taking questions from worried residents.

"Everybody is stressing out, trying to talk to our family members," said Nilay Nylund with the Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California. "Some people cannot reach or they don't have the information and we're getting news that some people ... their homes have completely collapsed and destroyed."

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.

"If people have cars and that's a blessing, because you can be warmer in the warmth of the car but other than that, if you're outside, if you don't have a car, if you don't have a shelter, you might be spending your time in above freezing temperatures," said Atilla Kahveci with Pacifica Institute.

The issue now is getting relief to some of the hardest hit areas. The infrastructure was heavily damaged so access to those in need is very difficult.

"Intercity roads have been kind of damaged from the earthquake and some city airports also," said Kahveci.

Communities in Southern California have since organized relief efforts to get help sent over to Turkey and Syria fast.

They know the sooner it arrives, the more lives can be saved.

Nylund is helping coordinate some of the aid.

"We are organizing a massive fundraising to send financial contributions to Turkey," she said. "It will be very fast."

U.S. President Joe Biden called Erdogan to express condolences and offer assistance to the NATO ally. The White House said it was sending search-and-rescue teams to support Turkey's efforts.

The quake, which was centered in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.