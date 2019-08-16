'Super commutes': Southern California seeing surge in people whose round trip to work is at least 3 hours

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Think your commute is long?More than 150,000 people in Los Angeles County spend at least 3 hours commuting to-and-from work each day.A new report from ApartmentList.com shows the number of so-called "super commuters" has increased 22 percent in recent years across the county.Those numbers include trips by car and public transportation.Neighboring Orange County saw a 29-percent spike in super commuters. In Riverside County, the number of super commuters rose 31 percent.