Television history in SoCal: A look back at how TV started in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As we get ready to welcome a new decade, take a nostalgic look back - way back - to 70 years ago to see how television started in Los Angeles.

In 1949, TV was just an experiment -- radio was king. And the question back then was, will the public buy into this fledgling contraption that brought pictures and sound?

It was a new frontier - all about innovation. And no place in the world was this new industry innovating more than our own studios on Prospect Avenue in Los Feliz.

In our special series, "The Story of Southern California," we take a look back at some of those very first shows that laid the foundation for our legacy.

This includes the big moments in music with The Beatles and Rolling Stones performing live, highlights in entertainment like the premiere of Mary Poppins, and a look back at the evolution of Eyewitness News, which has been a revolution in how we see each other and world.

It's all part of an experiment that began 70 years ago in a quiet studio on Prospect Avenue that would thrive beyond anyone's wildest dreams.

