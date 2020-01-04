SoCal sees turnaround in water supply as reservoirs reach historic levels after years of drought

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Just five years ago, the boat launch at Diamond Valley Lake barely met the water's edge. Today, the same area is under water thanks to recent rain and snow.It's a turnaround that has the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California cautiously optimistic."At this point it is really early in the year to decide our total water supply picture is going to be. However, it is a good start," said Demetri Polyzos with MWD.Currently, the man-made lake, which serves as reservoir for Southern California drinking water, is at 98% capacity."We're going into this calendar year with the most water in our storage portfolio: 3.1 million acre feet of water. That is the most we've ever had," said Polyzos.With the lake filled to the brim, MWD will use other reservoirs not yet at capacity and basins in its network to store additional water that comes in. Member agencies will also be able to purchase water to help recharge basins still recovering from California's five-year drought. But that will likely happen later on in the late spring or summer after those agencies see if Mother Nature will do it for free.And while the lake is full today, there is no telling what the future holds for Southern California."We have seen conservation continue and that helps us here at Metropolitan store more water during those periods when the water is available. So that we do have it when the next drought hits," said Polyzos.