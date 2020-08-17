Weather

Blistering heat continues to grip SoCal this week amid Flex Alert

Hot conditions are expected to continue this week in Southern California, raising concern of potential power outages.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Blistering heat is expected to continue this week in Southern California, raising concern the scorching temperatures will produce brush fires and power outages as the state electrical grid struggles to meet demand.

Excessive heat warnings are in place through 9 p.m. Thursday in the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Amid the extreme heat, officials suggest people stay indoors, stay hydrated, monitor those at high risk, among other precautions.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,'' warned a National Weather Service statement.

The state also issued a Flex Alert on Sunday calling for electricity conservation through Wednesday due to the expected heat wave. Flex Alerts will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m.

SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday



The extreme conditions took a toll on the power grid Friday and Saturday as Southern California saw rolling blackouts due to the overwhelming demand.

"We walked outside and I could just feel it," said Collin Crane of Woodland Hills. "I looked around. It was so strange, this whole neighborhood going dark."

RELATED: State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday as heat wave brings threat of rolling blackouts
EMBED More News Videos

A heat wave was gripping Southern California, but some people were still outdoors dining at restaurants.


Officials are calling for everyone to conserve to prevent more power outages as temperatures are expected to climb even higher later in the week.

Despite triple digit temperatures over the weekend, many on Sunday headed outside in the high heat of the day. Some restaurants took extra steps to keep customers cool by bringing in portable air conditioners and misters.

Wild weather gripped other parts of Southern California during the weekend. In Big Bear, a sudden storm moved through, bringing hail. For firefighters battling the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, more than 100 lightning strikes caused spotting and fueled flames.

Cooling centers opened in Los Angeles and other spots in the county. Due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people should call ahead to check space availability, according to the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

Information on the county's cooling centers as well as information for staying safe amid the hot temperatures can be found here.

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
EMBED More News Videos

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiapower outageheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Ana father of 7 dies after battle with COVID-19
LAUSD to launch COVID-19 testing, contact tracing program
Students shocked at shirtless teacher in online class
Stolen-car suspect crashes after chase from Orange County to Pasadena
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
George Floyd: New bodycam shows crowd's horrified reaction
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
Show More
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Man suspected of starting Ranch Fire in Azusa surrenders
Firefighters battle 75-acre blaze in Malibu
LAFD pays last respects to firefighter who died from COVID-19
1-year-old fatally hit by vehicle in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News