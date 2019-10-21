A report lists several Southern California communities as the safest cities in the Golden State.
Safewise, an safety resource website, says Danville in the Bay Area took the top spot this year - followed by Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, Yorba Linda and Murrieta.
Others Southland cities in the top 15 include Rancho Palos Verdes, Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo, Chino Hills, Eastvale, Diamond Bar and Temecula. More than 50% of the list includes cities in Southern California.
Safewise compiled the list after analyzing the state's communities based on FBI crime reporting data. Each city that made the list had less than two violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Eyewitness This: Southland dominates list of California's 50 safest cities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News