SpaceX intentionally blows up Falcon 9 rocket to test capsule's escape system

By ABC7.com staff
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KABC) -- SpaceX blew up the Falcon 9 rocket intentionally Sunday morning to test the crew capsule's escape system.

The Hawthorne-based company was finally able to launch its rocket following some weather delays.

The test capsule released from the rocket about a minute into the flight before landing safely in the ocean, paving the way for NASA astronauts to climb aboard it in the future.

The launch completed the last test of SpaceX's crew capsule.

No one was aboard.

The rocket launched out of Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral just after 7:30 a.m. PST.
