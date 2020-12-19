SpaceX

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in NROL-108 classified spacecraft mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- The SpaceX team successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Saturday with a secret payload on board.

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in a mission to deploy classified material for the United States National Reconnaissance Office.

It was the first launch since a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM was sent into space on Dec. 13. It was also the company's second launch for the USNRO.

SpaceX sent up another classified payload for the agency in 2017.

The process was divided into three steps: an engine cut-off, a stage separation and a second engine start.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9's first stage at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1.

It was the final launch this year for SpaceX.

WATCH: SpaceX's Falcon 9 makes a successful landing
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to watch video of the moments leading up to Falcon 9's landing.



SEE RELATED: SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown

SEE RELATED: SpaceX's Starship test launch from Texas site failed upon return to Earth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridafloridarocket launchspacexrockettechnologyu.s. & worldspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
SpaceX capsules park side-by-side at ISS for 1st time
Pomona native to pilot group of astronauts on historic launch into space
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with COVID-like symptoms dies on LAX-bound flight
Biden introduces his climate team, says 'no time to waste'
Jurupa Valley man dies after violent arrest captured on video
COVID vaccine: Wealthy patients offering to pay to cut in line
Pelosi says Congress plans to announce stimulus deal today
LA County DA reverses course on sentencing enhancements
Trump downplays Russia in first comments on cyberattack
Show More
LA County surpasses 5K COVID-19 hospitalizations
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Contact tracing: Innovative device could help stem pandemic
Missing OC mom, daughter may have been kidnapped, police say
Home of Lancaster decapitations received police call in 2013
More TOP STORIES News