Spark of Love: How to request toys this holiday season

L.A. City
Organizations Only:
Please send an email to LAFDtoys@gmail.com for directions on submitting the toy request form the day after Thanksgiving - 12/24/21.
L.A. County
Go to fire.lacounty.gov and follow the directions on the website.
All inquiries via email: sparkoflove@fire.lacounty.gov
- Burbank
All toy requests should be made to:
Pat Smola
Family Service Agency of Burbank
2721 W. Burbank Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91505
patsmola@aol.com
(818) 845-7671
Only Burbank residents requests accepted.
- El Segundo
Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3).
To print out an application, go to: elsegundo.org
Please email questions and/or comments to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org
- Glendale
Toys can be dropped off at any one of Glendale's nine fire stations or Subaru Glendale. If there are questions, please call Dusty Arroyo (818) 548-4814 or via email at darroyo@glendaleca.gov .
- Long Beach
Go to sparkoflove.org Click "Forms" then "Toy Request Form".
For questions regarding the Spark of Love Toy Drive contact Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697)
- Monrovia
Monrovia residents can call to find out how to receive a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center.
Foothill Unity Center is located at:
415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016
Phone: (626) 358-3486
Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday
Requests will be accepted via FAX.
Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process.
Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224.
For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.
- Pasadena
To request toys, go to the following website: cityofpasadena.net/fire
- Redondo Beach
Only organizations serving the City of Redondo Beach and the surrounding Beach Cities will be accepted. A copy of non-profit status (501(c)3) will be required.
To print out an application, go to: redondo.org
Submit your request via email at sparkoflove@redondo.org.
Orange County Fire Authority
You can find updated information on how to give or donate toys on our website at ocfa.org/toydrive
If you are a non-profit looking to obtain toys this holiday season, you can email sparkoflove@kwve.com for application information and additional questions regarding paperwork and fees.
Riverside County
- City of Riverside
Go to riversideca.gov
Please call one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application.
Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information.
Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130
Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132
Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135
La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131
Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746
Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355
Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285
Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654
Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142
- Corona/Norco Residents
Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in November, please call the Settlement House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out how to fill out your toy request application.
To apply for Toy Requests please bring a picture I.D. along with your children's immunization card, social security card or birth certificate.
Proof of income and proof of residency in Corona or Norco is required.
If you are a Corona or Norco resident, the Settlement House is located at:
507 S. Vicentia Ave.
Corona, CA 92882
(951) 737-3504
settlementhouse.net
For more information, please call (951) 737-3504 or email the Settlement House at settlementhouse@hotmail.com
San Bernardino County Fire Department
Toy Request Guidelines for Non-Profit Organizations serving the cities listed in the following Divisions.
- Division 1: Bloomington, Fontana, Lytle Creek, Mentone, Mt. Baldy, San Antonio Heights, & Upland
- Division 2: San Bernardino, Devore, Mentone, Grand Terrace
- Division 3: Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Deer Lodge Park, Fawnskin, Forest Falls, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Mountain Home Village, & Sky Forest
- Division 4: Big River, Earp, Havasu Landing, Johnson Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, Needles, Pioneer Town, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, & Yucca Valley
- Division 5: Baldy Mesa, El Mirage, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, Pinion Hills, Summit Valley, Windy Acres, & Wrightwood
- Division 6: Adelanto, Baker, Harvard, Helendale, Hinkley, Oro Grande, Red Mountain, Searles Valley, Spring Valley Lake, & Trona
Toy Request Forms can be submitted at sbcfire.org
Please complete your Spark of Love Toy Request Form, including your Non-Profit 501(c)(3) number, and submit to kristin@childrensfund.org
Individuals living in the cities listed above can contact a local Non-Profit Organization in your community or call 2-1-1 for additional resources in your neighborhood.
For additional information, you may call the Children's Fund Spark of Love Hotline at (909) 379-6040.
- Loma Linda
Please call the Loma Linda Civic Center to find out how to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.
Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.
Loma Linda Civic Center is located at:
25541 Barton Road
Loma Linda, CA 92354
For more information please call (909) 799-2850
- Ontario
Individual Families:
Contact the Ontario Salvation Army to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.
Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.
Ontario Salvation Army
1412 South Euclid Ave.
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986- 6748
Organizations:
Only organizations serving the City of Ontario will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3).
Email your request to VLopez@ontarioca.gov
- Rancho Cucamonga
Families in Need:
Toy Request Forms can be submitted at www.RCFire.org
Please note the following requirements:
- Only the child's legal guardian can make the request.
- Guardian must show child's birth certificate.
- Guardian and child must be Rancho Cucamonga residents and must demonstrate proof of residency with photo ID and/or a utility bill.
Organizations:
Only organizations serving the City of Rancho Cucamonga will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3) and City Business License. A maximum of 100 toys will be provided to each organization applying. Please contact Rancho Cucamonga Fire Headquarters at (909) 774-4777 for more information or email RCsparkoflove@CityofRC.us .
- Ventura County
To maintain safety and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Firefighters of Ventura County will distribute toys to non-profit organizations in Ventura County this holiday season. We do not provide toys directly to individuals and encourage residents to join forces with a participating organization in their community to request toys. Residents may also call 2-1-1 for information regarding toy drives and resources in their area. For questions, please email Community.Education@ventura.org.