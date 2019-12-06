spark of love

Spark of Love Toy Drive: Donate toys at Stuff-A-Bus locations in Ontario, Canoga Park

The holiday season is in full swing and here's your chance to pitch in and donate during our annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Now in its 27th year, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than ten million toys for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment can be dropped off Thursday at your local fire station or at one of our Stuff-A-Bus locations. ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles is at the Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park and ABC7's Brianna Ruffalo is at our Ontario location.

Get more information on how to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariocanoga parkspark of lovecommunitydonationstoys
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPARK OF LOVE
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2019
Spark of Love: How to receive toys
Spark of Love Toy Drive kicks off in Oxnard
Firefighters bring gifts to Long Beach woman with cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
Mountain lion seen prowling in Simi Valley after dog killed
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
LA man dies after being struck by 3 hit-run drivers
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on rides in 2018
Suspect killed by deputies in IE linked to death of bail bondsman in Moreno Valley
Show More
Federal agencies investigating drone collision involving AIR7 HD
Key LA committee backs ban on flavored tobacco
NorCal man allegedly assaulted by deputies claims hate crime
Man nearly needs heart transplant after getting flu
Traffic and affordable housing addressed in SoCal summit
More TOP STORIES News