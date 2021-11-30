Spark of Love kicks off holiday toy giving with family in Irvine

spark of love

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The holidays are right around the corner and many families are struggling like never before. So Spark of Love, local firefighters and other community partners are getting an early start with our holiday toy drive and gift giving. A family in need from Irvine had Christmas come a bit early.

"During the holiday season, many families are not able to provide anything for their children." said Bill Tornquist, Chief Program Officer at the Priority Center, a non-profit organization based in Santa Ana that addresses the needs of nearly 600 children throughout Orange County. "By partnering with Spark of Love, we're able to receive gifts that we are able to pass on to our families.

"I newly became a single mother," said Heather Garcia a mother of four small children, including a newborn. "So this year, I have to be more focused on car payments, and rent than I do toys, decorations and stuff like that. We really appreciate the toys from Spark of Love. They came at the right time for us this holiday season."

"There's nothing like the look in a child's eyes when they open up a gift that's especially for them," said Tornquist.

