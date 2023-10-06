Former President Trump endorsed Jim Jordan to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy's office says 'he is not resigning,' despite reports

WASHINGTON -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office tells our sister station ABC30 in Fresno that "he is not resigning," despite reports Friday that he's stepping down from Congress before the end of his term.

Two sources familiar with his thinking had said he planned to stay at least through the speakership election planned to begin next week and did not plan to get involved in the two-way race.

Politico was first to report McCarthy is considering resigning.

ABC News has not independently verified the reports.

This story is breaking and will be updated.