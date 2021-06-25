LGBTQ+ Pride

Biden names Jessica Stern as special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ+ rights

By Josh Boak, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights.

The White House said in a statement Friday that Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people.

In her new role, Stern will help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.

Later Friday, Biden plans to sign into law a measure that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial. A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

After the signing, Biden is expected to make remarks on Pride Month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslgbtq+lgbtq+ pridejoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Beauty products that support the LGBTQIA+ community
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
Designer creates sustainable underwear to support local business
A Chicago Pride House becomes a tourist attraction!
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead, 3 victims wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
LAX police chase: Driver in custody after smashing through fence
$3.5 million worth of drugs seized in Huntington Beach drug bust
LA County reports highest daily number of COVID cases since mid-May
CA lawmakers seek to remove 'he' from state laws
Derek Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in George Floyd's murder
Show More
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
'SNL' alum Laraine Newman testifies in Robert Durst trial
Britney Spears apologizes to fans for 'pretending' to be OK
Songwriter saves cow found in El Monte park after stampede
Santa Ana in need of school bus drivers as in-person learning resumes
More TOP STORIES News