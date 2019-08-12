Speed limit reduced to 15 mph for drivers in Burbank school zones

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- As summer vacation ends for some students across Southern California, the new school year kicks off with a new rule book.

Drivers in Burbank will notice a new speed limit of 15 miles per hour that police are enforcing in school zones.

The speed limit was reduced from 25 miles per hour and has been implemented near 24 schools across the city, including Walt Disney Elementary School.

KC Johnson, a parent with a child who attends the school, thinks the change is a good idea.

"Sometimes parents just zing down really fast and it can be really dangerous. We've seen the crossing guard almost get hit by a car and, you know, the kids have to take a step back," she said.

The rule applies while children are going to or leaving school, during school hours and the noon recess period.

Two hundred new street signs were installed to reflect the change, as well as 12 new stop sign-controlled intersections with additional crosswalks.

Three more schools in Burbank will see reduced speed limits next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countyschoolcrossing guardschool safetyspeedingspeed limitdriver
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
School violence prevention program expanded in LA County
Garden Grove man charged in stabbing death of his mother
Local hip-hop artist killed in Long Beach shooting
Looking to see a new movie without breaking the bank? Head to Los Feliz
Largest kitten nursery in LA needs volunteers
Show More
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese now available on sides menu
VIDEO: Man showers friends with rose petals in viral proposal
Fighting wildfires with fires underused in Western states, study says
More TOP STORIES News