Speed limit reduced to 15 mph for drivers in Burbank school zones

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- As summer vacation ends for some students across Southern California, the new school year kicks off with a new rule book.Drivers in Burbank will notice a new speed limit of 15 miles per hour that police are enforcing in school zones.The speed limit was reduced from 25 miles per hour and has been implemented near 24 schools across the city, including Walt Disney Elementary School.KC Johnson, a parent with a child who attends the school, thinks the change is a good idea."Sometimes parents just zing down really fast and it can be really dangerous. We've seen the crossing guard almost get hit by a car and, you know, the kids have to take a step back," she said.The rule applies while children are going to or leaving school, during school hours and the noon recess period.Two hundred new street signs were installed to reflect the change, as well as 12 new stop sign-controlled intersections with additional crosswalks.Three more schools in Burbank will see reduced speed limits next year.