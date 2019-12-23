Speeding driver causes big rig to slam into North Hollywood liquor store: Police

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials said rain and speed were factors in a crash involving a big rig that left a liquor store in North Hollywood significantly damaged Monday morning.
The collision happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way, Los Angeles police said.
A Nissan sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light and slammed into the truck, which slid on the rain-slick road and struck a street light before crashing into the building, authorities said.
"When he impacted the truck, he pulled me out from my seat," big rig driver Francisco Aparicio said. "I lost my control, I lost everything. I just see the truck moving to the store, but there's nothing I could do to stop the truck."
The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with a head injury, officials said.
The collision left a massive hole in the front of the store, Danny's Liquor.
No other injuries were reported.
