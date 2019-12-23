Speeding driver causes big rig to slam into North Hollywood liquor store: Police

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials said rain and speed were factors in a crash involving a big rig that left a liquor store in North Hollywood significantly damaged Monday morning.The collision happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way, Los Angeles police said.A Nissan sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light and slammed into the truck, which slid on the rain-slick road and struck a street light before crashing into the building, authorities said."When he impacted the truck, he pulled me out from my seat," big rig driver Francisco Aparicio said. "I lost my control, I lost everything. I just see the truck moving to the store, but there's nothing I could do to stop the truck."The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with a head injury, officials said.The collision left a massive hole in the front of the store, Danny's Liquor.No other injuries were reported.