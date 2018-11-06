Election 2018: Voters report sporadic problems at polling places across Los Angeles County

A few sporadic problems were reported Tuesday morning as voters across the Southland arrived at polling stations to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

One voter at Mar Vista's Mark Twain Junior High School said the person who had the roster with the names and addresses of registered voters had not arrived at the location as of 9 a.m.

A long line formed at the polling place and voters who had their sample ballots were allowed to vote by using a provisional ballot. All other voters were asked to return to the location later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an ABC7 viewer said a ballot box was jammed at First United Methodist Church in North Hollywood. And in Lanark Park in Canoga Park, a ballot machine was reported broken.

"Took forever to reboot and still wouldn't work and accept ballots," Juliet Mothershed said on Twitter. "Disappointed but will accept that the ballots will eventually be counted."
Voters who encounter problems at the polls can call the hotlines listed below and on the California Secretary of State's website for assistance.

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English
(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish

(800) 339-2857 - Chinese
(888) 345-2692 - Hindi
(800) 339-2865 - Japanese
(888) 345-4917 - Khmer
(866) 575-1558 - Korean

(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog
(855) 345-3933 - Thai
(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese
(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDD

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Show More
