From 'Welcome to Wrexham' to 'Toy Story' NFL game, sports and Hollywood collide

The sports world and Hollywood have collided, creating fun new sports shows and movies for the whole family.

"Toy Story Funday Football" will broadcast an actual game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, animating each play live in the "Toy Story" universe. The game will air Oct. 1 on Disney+ and ESPN+, with an hourlong abbreviated version the next day on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The first season of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's "Welcome to Wrexham" is nominated for six Emmys. New episodes of Season 2 air Tuesdays on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.

"When we met the people of Wrexham, we realized that we could get the world to become emotionally invested in them because they'd see themselves reflected back in them," McElhenney told On The Red Carpet.

"People who have never watched a sporting event in their life are into this team," Reynolds added. "Not the least of which the real heartbeat of this club is Wrexham itself."

Meanwhile, the hockey comedy "Shoresy" returns for Season 2 on Hulu on Oct. 27. The soccer movie "Next Goal Wins," from director Taika Waititi, debuts only in theaters in November.

For more, watch our first ever "On The Red Carpet Sports Report" in the video above.