14 Miami Marlins members test positive for COVID-19; team cancels flight out of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A total of 14 members of the Miami Marlins, including 12 players and two coaches, have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia, ESPN's Jeff Pasan reported Monday morning.

The new total is a substantial increase from the four players who had tested positive as of Sunday.

The team wrapped a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday. However, their flight home was canceled, WPVI-TV learned.



The team has also canceled their home opener, originally scheduled for Monday night.


Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.


The Marlins' precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB's ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team's health issues before Sunday's game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

"That was never our mentality," Rojas said. "We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play."

Said Mattingly: "It's fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they're feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health."

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19.


Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins' health issues were related to the Atlanta stop.

Miami is a hot spot for the pandemic, but on Sunday, Mattingly said he feels safer there.

"You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home," he said. "It's a lot scarier on the road."

The New York Yankees are set to visit Philadelphia on Monday for a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
