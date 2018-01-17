LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two Houston Rockets players were suspended for two games after entering the Clippers' locker room following a loss Monday night, ESPN reports.
Trevor Ariza, a former UCLA Bruin and ex-Laker, and Gerald Green were suspended for two games Wednesday. But players Chris Paul and James Harden would not be penalized for their roles in the locker room debacle.
According to ESPN, 20 people at the scene were interviewed and it was determined Paul and Harden were trying to diffuse the situation with Ariza and Green.
The Clippers beat the Rockets Monday night, which also marked the first time Paul returned to Los Angeles after being traded to the Texas team last year.
During the game, tempers erupted several times and Paul and Blake Griffin exchanged harsh words at one point. In another incident, Ariza had a verbal exchange with the Clippers' bench.
After the Clippers' win, Ariza and Green reportedly used a back tunnel in an attempt to enter the Clippers' locker room to confront Austin Rivers. But the Rockets players were escorted out by security personnel.
Griffin also had confrontations with other Rockets players and was ejected during the remaining minute of the game. He was also accused of making contact with Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni. But he will not be facing any penalties, according to ESPN.
The NBA investigated the incident and doled out the suspensions.