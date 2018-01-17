SPORTS

2 Houston Rockets players get 2-game suspension following Clippers locker room incident

In this Jan. 12, 2018, photo, Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) drives against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Houston Rockets players were suspended for two games after entering the Clippers' locker room following a loss Monday night, ESPN reports.

Trevor Ariza, a former UCLA Bruin and ex-Laker, and Gerald Green were suspended for two games Wednesday. But players Chris Paul and James Harden would not be penalized for their roles in the locker room debacle.

According to ESPN, 20 people at the scene were interviewed and it was determined Paul and Harden were trying to diffuse the situation with Ariza and Green.

The Clippers beat the Rockets Monday night, which also marked the first time Paul returned to Los Angeles after being traded to the Texas team last year.

During the game, tempers erupted several times and Paul and Blake Griffin exchanged harsh words at one point. In another incident, Ariza had a verbal exchange with the Clippers' bench.

After the Clippers' win, Ariza and Green reportedly used a back tunnel in an attempt to enter the Clippers' locker room to confront Austin Rivers. But the Rockets players were escorted out by security personnel.

Griffin also had confrontations with other Rockets players and was ejected during the remaining minute of the game. He was also accused of making contact with Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni. But he will not be facing any penalties, according to ESPN.

The NBA investigated the incident and doled out the suspensions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles ClippersHouston RocketsNBAinvestigationbasketballLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Blake Griffin discusses post-game confrontation with Rockets
Tempers flare as Clippers beat Rockets 113-102
SPORTS
Mike Trout gets cortisone shot, remains day-to-day with wrist injury
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News