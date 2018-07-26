SPORTS

2018 Hermosa Beach Open underway amid heat wave

Some of the best volleyball players are facing off in the 2018 AVP Hermosa Beach Open, which starts Thursday amid extreme heat across Southern California. (KABC)

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Some of the best volleyball players are facing off in the 2018 AVP Hermosa Beach Open, which starts Thursday amid extreme heat across Southern California.

Already at 6 a.m., temperatures were near 80 degrees as athletes at the beach began to warm up.

The four-day competition features some of the very best, including several players from the South Bay who are playing in front of a hometown crowd.

