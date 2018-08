2018 WNBA playoff schedule

The 2018 WNBA playoffs open Tuesday with two single-elimination, first-round games.Dallas at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)TBD at Washington, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)TBD at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)Game 1, TBD at Seattle, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)Game 2, TBD at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)Game 3, Seattle at TBD, time TBA (ESPN News)Game 4*, Seattle at TBD, time TBA (ESPN2)Game 5*, Seattle at TBD, time TBA (ESPN News)*if necessaryGame 1, TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN2)Game 2, TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)Game 3, Atlanta at TBD, time TBA (ESPN News)Game 4*, Atlanta at TBD, time TBA (ESPN2)Game 5*, Atlanta at TBD, time TBA (ESPN2)*if necessary