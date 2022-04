2022 NBA draft order: Complete picks for the first and second rounds ahead of the lottery

Complete 2022 NBA draft order

After the completion of the NBA play-in tournament, we now know the 14 lottery-bound teams for the 2022 NBA draft The top three teams on the board and worst three teams in the league this season -- the Houston Rockets Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons -- each carry 14% odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick into the May 17 draft lottery in Chicago.The Pistons are looking to win the lottery for the second straight season after drafting Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in 2021.The Oklahoma City Thunder , meanwhile, currently own two lottery picks -- the second thanks to Friday's play-in loss by the LA Clippers -- and three first-rounders to go along with OKC's No. 34 pick in the second round.The Thunder's two lottery picks carry a 12.5% chance and a 1.5% chance of winning the top pick.Here's an updated look at where every draft pick stands right now. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)Houston Rockets (via Nets)San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers; Nets can defer to 2023)San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)Memphis GrizzliesOklahoma City Thunder (via Suns)Indiana Pacers (via Rockets)Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors (via Pistons)Oklahoma City ThunderOrlando Magic (via Pacers)Portland Trail BlazersSacramento KingsSan Antonio Spurs (via Lakers)Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)Minnesota Timberwolves (via Wizards)Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)New York KnicksAtlanta HawksCharlotte HornetsDetroit Pistons (via Nets)Memphis Grizzlies (via Cavaliers)Sacramento Kings (via Bulls)Minnesota TimberwolvesGolden State (via Raptors)Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nuggets)New Orleans (via Jazz)Washington Wizards (via Mavericks)Golden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliers (via Heat)Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)Indiana Pacers (via Suns)