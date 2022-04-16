2022 NBA draft order: Complete picks for the first and second rounds ahead of the lottery

The top three teams on the board and worst three teams in the league this season -- the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons -- each carry 14% odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick into the May 17 draft lottery in Chicago.
The Pistons are looking to win the lottery for the second straight season after drafting Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in 2021.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, currently own two lottery picks -- the second thanks to Friday's play-in loss by the LA Clippers -- and three first-rounders to go along with OKC's No. 34 pick in the second round.
The Thunder's two lottery picks carry a 12.5% chance and a 1.5% chance of winning the top pick.
Here's an updated look at where every draft pick stands right now.
First round
1. Houston Rockets
2. Orlando Magic
3. Detroit Pistons
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Indiana Pacers
6. Portland Trail Blazers
7. Sacramento Kings
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
Note: First-round ties will be decided during the playoffs.
15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (via Nets)
T-18. Chicago Bulls
T-18. Minnesota Timberwolves
T-20. Denver Nuggets
T-20. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz)
T-23. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers; Nets can defer to 2023)
T-23. Milwaukee Bucks
T-23. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)
26. Dallas Mavericks
T-27. Golden State Warriors
T-27. Miami Heat
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns)
Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Orlando Magic (via Pacers)
36. Portland Trail Blazers
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Wizards)
41. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)
42. New York Knicks
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Detroit Pistons (via Nets)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cavaliers)
48. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls)
49. Minnesota Timberwolves
50. Golden State (via Raptors)
51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nuggets)
52. New Orleans (via Jazz)
53. Boston Celtics
54. Washington Wizards (via Mavericks)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Heat)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)
58. Indiana Pacers (via Suns)
Note: The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat each lost a second-round draft pick after an NBA investigation revealed premature discussions into the free agency of guardsLonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
