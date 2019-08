LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here are our "7 Burning Questions" (and answers) about your L.A. Chargers as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday.Watch the video above to find out which L.A. Chargers player appeared in "Game of Thrones," and which 37-year-old Chargers star has 9 kids and the energy of a 20-year-old.Coverage of the game starts at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7.