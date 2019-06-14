9 suspects, including alleged gunman, charged in David Ortiz shooting

Dominican police have now charged nine people in connection with the shooting of baseball legend David Ortiz with at least one key suspect still on the run.
Of the nine people, two of them were already in prison on unrelated charges, but were in contact with the rest of this group from prison to assist in what police call a coordinated hit on Big Papi, as he's known in the United States.
It all began on Sunday when David Ortiz was out partying with friends at a nightclub he was known to frequent and a gunman walked up behind him shot him in the back. The gunman was able to escape on foot but his alleged getaway driver, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, was captured and beaten up and turned over to police.
Officials said Feliz Garcia then began to essentially tell them everything he knew about the plot, and from there they began to arrest more and more of these suspects.
Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said the coordinator of the attack was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to carry out the shooting. Authorities said they are still not sure who gave the order to kill David Ortiz and why, but have identified Rolfy Ferreyra, also known as Sandy, as the alleged shooter.
Dominican prosecutors said in a court document that one of the suspects, Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, was seen driving the Accent before mounting a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García.
"In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place," prosecutors said in the court document.
The document also revealed ineptitude, saying motorcycle driver, Feliz Garcia, was captured after he skidded and fell off his bike as the pair tried to flee. Enraged fans captured Feliz Garcia and beat him bloody before handing him over to police.
Mirabal Acosta was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic.
Feliz García's lawyer said his client, who has been charged with being an accomplice to attempted murder, is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.
"He didn't know what they were going to do. He's a fan of David's," the attorney, Deivi Solano, said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in Boston, Ortiz's wife said in statement that the former Red Sox slugger was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.
"His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery," Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement.
The 43-year-old Ortiz frequently travels to Santo Domingo, where his father and a sister live. The former Red Sox great was active on the social scene there, hitting nightspots with friends who included TV personalities and Dominican reggaeton musicians.
Beloved in his hometown, Ortíz traveled the dangerous streets of the Dominican capital with little or no security, trusting his fans to protect him, according to friends.
The Dominican Republic is one of the world's most dangerous countries. The murder rate stands at 12.5 killings per 100,000 people, placing the Dominican Republic in the top 10% to 15% of the most violent countries in the world, according to the U.S. State Department.
The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this article.