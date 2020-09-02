Sports

2018 Rams vs Chiefs: Watch re-airing of one of the greatest regular season NFL games ever

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was the highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history, featuring a shootout of star quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes.

Don't miss a chance to relive one of the greatest regular season NFL games ever, when the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic, 105 point game that went down to the final seconds - and will no doubt go down in history.

ABC7 brings you this special re-airing of the 2018 game with special commentary from Goff and coach Sean McVay. It all starts this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC7.
