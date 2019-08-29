Alabama police issue arrest warrant for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins on domestic violence charge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins, who is accused of misdemeanor domestic violence in Mobile, Alabama.According to the city's municipal court website, the warrant stems from a third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins. No other details of the case were immediately disclosed.ESPN on Wednesday reported that Christy West, Cousin's ex-girlfriend and the mother of their 7-year-old son, was seeking a restraining order against Cousins after she said in court documents that he had previously choked her.Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month. He could miss the entire season with his new team after knee surgery.