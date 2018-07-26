Albert Pujols hits 631st HR to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth all time

The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected offChicago'sJames Shieldson Wednesday for a massive solo shot to left field that staked the Angels to a 2-0 lead over the White Sox. Los Angeles would go on to win 11-3.
The milestone drive traveled 430 feet, according to Statcast, the longest home run Pujols has hit this season.
Pujols' 18th home run of the season was his first since homering twice on July 12 to tie Ken Griffey Jr. at 630, one day before going on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. He came off the DL on Monday and went homerless in his first two games back.
Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696) and Willie Mays (660) are ahead of Pujols, who has three years left on the 10-year, $240 million free-agent deal he signed with the Angels in 2012.
