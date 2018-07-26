SPORTS
espn

Albert Pujols hits 631st HR to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth all time

Albert Pujols hit his 631st home run to pass Ken Griffey Jr. and move into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time list.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected offChicago'sJames Shieldson Wednesday for a massive solo shot to left field that staked the Angels to a 2-0 lead over the White Sox. Los Angeles would go on to win 11-3.

The milestone drive traveled 430 feet, according to Statcast, the longest home run Pujols has hit this season.

Pujols' 18th home run of the season was his first since homering twice on July 12 to tie Ken Griffey Jr. at 630, one day before going on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. He came off the DL on Monday and went homerless in his first two games back.

Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696) and Willie Mays (660) are ahead of Pujols, who has three years left on the 10-year, $240 million free-agent deal he signed with the Angels in 2012.

Related Video
Pujols surpasses Griffey on all-time HR list
Pujols surpasses Griffey on all-time HR list
Albert Pujols smacks his 631st home run of his career, surpassing Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time HR list.

Pujols surpasses Griffey on all-time HR list
Pujols surpasses Griffey on all-time HR list
Albert Pujols smacks his 631st home run of his career, putting him past Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time HR list.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbken griffey jralbert pujolslos angeles angelshome run list
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Vince Young-led Texas the best team of the past 20 years
100 things to know about the Packers in their 100th season
Bartolo Colon, Hall of Famer? Maybe it's not so crazy
Trout, Pujols and Ohtani homer as Angels rout White Sox 11-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
Divers search for drowning victim's body in Echo Park Lake
Loved ones remember woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Friend surprises man with 1st beach trip after staying home 20 years
Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Fire or possible explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing
Show More
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
VIDEO: Driver threatened, dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Former airline pilot sentenced for flying while intoxicated
More News