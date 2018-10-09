Spanos Family Statement on the Passing of Family Patriarch Alex Spanos » https://t.co/esg3mF76bm pic.twitter.com/A8GHn4Xpjz — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 9, 2018

Alex Spanos, owner of the Los Angeles Chargers and founder of A.G. Spanos Companies, has died, the NFL franchise announced. He was 95."Alex passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday morning," the Chargers said in a statement. "From humble beginnings to becoming the top apartment builder across the nation and the owner of an NFL franchise, Alex proved that dreams do come true."Alexander Gus Spanos was born to Greek immigrants in 1923. Years later, he amassed enough wealth to purchase a majority share in the San Diego Chargers in 1984. He bought the most of the remaining shares of the team during the following 10 years.Spanos' passing comes two months after the death of his wife, Faye Spanos, who died Aug. 7. The couple had been married since 1948.Their son, Dean Spanos, is the Chargers' chairman of the board and controlling owner. The Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in early 2017.