All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10388688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new guidelines, which should be released in full Thursday, will require weekly testing for student athletes and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a game.

All indoor and outdoor youth sports will be allowed to resume in California -- with a catch. Students will have to follow guidelines similar to those that collegiate athletes are playing under.The announcement came Thursday from a group called "Let Them Play CA," which has been pushing for the return of youth sports, following a legal settlement in San Diego. The group held a press conference Thursday morning with the big announcement, but were spare on details of its implementation.The new guidelines, which should be released in full Thursday or Friday, will require weekly testing for student athletes and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a game. The state will provide testing for three contact sports: football, rugby and water polo.Each player can have four family members in attendance at games. Spectators will not have to be tested in order to attend.Just a few weeks ago, the state loosened restrictions on youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports-- with added safety protocols -- to resume once a county's COVID-19 case rate dropped below 14 per 100,000 residents.Those rules imposed lots of limitations, including banning indoor activities like team dinners and film study and prohibiting athletes from sharing equipment. Coaches and players not in games had to wear masks.It's not yet clear which, if any, of those guidelines will also apply following Thursday's ruling.