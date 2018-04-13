A Southern California boxing match got a lot of attention on social media after an American boxer wearing boxing trunks with a border wall depicted on them got knocked out by his Mexican opponent.American boxer Rod Salka fought Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas Thursday night in Indio, a city in Riverside County.Salka's shorts read "America 1st" with a brick-wall pattern in American flag colors -- perhaps as a message to his Mexican opponent.Salka lost by TKO in the sixth round to Vargas, a former champion,Salka has lost before -- in politics. He ran as a Republican for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2016 and lost to his Democratic incumbent.