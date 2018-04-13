SPORTS

SoCal match goes viral after Mexican boxer wins by TKO against American boxer wearing border wall trunks

A SoCal boxing match went viral after an American boxer wearing boxing shorts with a border wall depicted on them got knocked out by his Mexican opponent. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A Southern California boxing match got a lot of attention on social media after an American boxer wearing boxing trunks with a border wall depicted on them got knocked out by his Mexican opponent.

American boxer Rod Salka fought Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas Thursday night in Indio, a city in Riverside County.

Salka's shorts read "America 1st" with a brick-wall pattern in American flag colors -- perhaps as a message to his Mexican opponent.

Salka lost by TKO in the sixth round to Vargas, a former champion, ESPN reports.

Salka has lost before -- in politics. He ran as a Republican for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2016 and lost to his Democratic incumbent.
