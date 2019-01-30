The National Chicken Council estimates about 1.3 billion wings will be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday.In addition to the wings, Pizza Hut expects to sell more than 2 million pizzas on game day.According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend about $81.30 on Super Bowl festivities - most of it being on food.Other than the meals, people are planning on making some purchases before the big game.Among the 182 million people who watch the game, 7 percent said they're buying a new television. Ten percent said they're buying team apparel and accessories.