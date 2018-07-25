SPORTS
Andre Ethier retires after 12 years; Dodgers to honor him Aug. 3

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has retired.

The Dodgers made the announcement Wednesday, saying they plan to honor Ethier during a pregame ceremony Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

"I look forward to coming back to Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium, places I'm so lucky to have called home for the last 12 years," Ethier said, referring to the planned ceremony. "There's nothing like stepping out on the field at Dodger Stadium and looking up and seeing the faithful Dodger blue supporting you, and I'm grateful for the reception and support I received in all my years playing there. I'm humbled by this evening and look forward to sharing it all with you."

A two-time All-Star, Ethier, 36, played all 12 of his major league seasons with the Dodgers, who acquired him from Oakland in a December 2005 for Milton Bradley and Antonio Perez.

Ethier was limited to 36 games the past two seasons due to injury. He became a free agent last fall and remained unsigned.

Ethier's final big league at-bat will end up being in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, when he singled as a pinch hitter in the Dodgers' 5-1 loss to the Astros.

He compiled career totals of 162 home runs and 687 RBIs, to go with a .285 average. His best offensive year came in 2009, when he had 31 home runs and 106 RBIs.
