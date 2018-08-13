SPORTS
Angels extend Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake to 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have extended their Triple-A affiliation with the Salt Lake Bees for two years through the 2022 season.

The Angels announced the deal Monday.

The Angels have been affiliated with the Salt Lake club since 2001, when they were the Stingers. The new deal will take the clubs' affiliation to at least 22 seasons.

Most of the current generation of Angels stars have played in Salt Lake, including Mike Trout, Kole Calhoun and Jered Weaver.
