Angels introduce Brad Ausmus as new team manager

The angels formally introduced their new manager Monday.Brad Ausmus is moving down from the front office to replace Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years managing the team, winning one World Series."I'm just absolutely thrilled to be back in Southern California where I've lived for the last 25 years, don't have to worry about rainouts too much," Ausmus said.Many fans will remember Ausmus as a player -- a catcher, like Scioscia -- who had a long career including a couple seasons with the Dodgers.This is not Ausmus's first time leading a club. He spent four years as manager of the Detroit Tigers.