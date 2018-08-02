Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is dealing with an injured right wrist and is not in the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, manager Mike Scioscia said.
Scioscia said Trout, who is listed as day-to-day, "tweaked" the wrist while sliding during an attempted steal of third base in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Wednesday night.
Trout said that X-rays on Wednesday were negative and that he would have an MRI exam Thursday.
"When I slid into third base, I caught my hand," Trout said Thursday. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game yesterday. But when I woke up it was pretty sore.
"I was definitely thinking about it [Wednesday night]. I didn't really feel it at the plate, but on deck warming up I could feel it with the weight of the bat."
He has a .309 average this season with 30 home runs, which ranks third in the AL, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.
Trout was serving as the Angels' designated hitter Wednesday in place of Shohei Ohtani, who was benched while in a 3-for-25 slump. Ohtani also is not in the lineup for Thursday's game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Angels' Mike Trout out of lineup with injured right wrist
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories