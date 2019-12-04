Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M, stay in city through 2050

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim announced a proposed deal with the city of Anaheim that will keep the team in town through 2050, officials said Wednesday.
The deal includes the proposed purchase of Anaheim Stadium, as well as its surrounding parking lots, for $325 million. The city has owned the 153-acre property which includes the stadium since 1966, a spokesperson said.
The team's future in the city had been in question after the city of Long Beach offered to build the Angels a new waterfront stadium. However, city officials were aggressive in their efforts to keep the team in Anaheim.
"After years of certainty, we have a path forward," said Mayor Harry Sidhu at a press conference.
The proposed agreement will go before the Anaheim City Council on Dec. 20.
DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
