Sports

Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M, stay in city through 2050

The city of Anaheim is getting aggressive when it comes to keeping the Los Angeles Angles in Anaheim, as an opportunity for the team to opt out of their lease is approaching.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim announced a proposed deal with the city of Anaheim that will keep the team in town through 2050, officials said Wednesday.

The deal includes the proposed purchase of Anaheim Stadium, as well as its surrounding parking lots, for $325 million. The city has owned the 153-acre property which includes the stadium since 1966, a spokesperson said.

The team's future in the city had been in question after the city of Long Beach offered to build the Angels a new waterfront stadium. However, city officials were aggressive in their efforts to keep the team in Anaheim.

"After years of certainty, we have a path forward," said Mayor Harry Sidhu at a press conference.

The proposed agreement will go before the Anaheim City Council on Dec. 20.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsanaheimorange countylos angeles angelsbaseball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm drops heavy downpours on SoCal
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Big rig accident shuts down NB 710 connector to 60 in East LA
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
Cancer patient's wish to go to Disneyland one last time granted
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Show More
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
SoCal burn areas prep for flooding as rain approaches
SoCal rain: Drivers in OC see slight traffic delays
Millions spent to tackle homeless issue, but no improvement, officials say
N.J. bill would require students to learn cursive in schools
More TOP STORIES News