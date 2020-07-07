Angels to open season with cutouts, not fans in attendance during July 24 game against Oakland

Fans will not be permitted to attend games at the Coliseum this season in accordance with local health and safety guidelines. Fans will have the opportunity to grab a seat at the Coliseum through the team's Coliseum Cutouts program.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers were back in action at Dodger Stadium on Monday, playing an intrasquad game with Clayton Kershaw on the mound.
Major League Baseball on Monday released a shortened 60-game schedule with the season slated to start July 23.
City News Service contributed to this report.