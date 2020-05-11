MLB

AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players' union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020.

Spring training would start in early to mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the plan were not announced.

Each team would play about 82 regular-season games, most against opponents in its own division with interleague matchups limited to AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central and AL West vs. NL West.

Postseason play would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wild cards in each league to four.

Teams would prefer to play at their regular-season ballparks but would switch to spring training stadiums or neutral sites if medical and government approvals can't be obtained for games at home. Toronto might have to play home games in Dunedin, Florida.

The All-Star Game, scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14, likely would be called off.

Teams will propose that players receive a percentage of their 2020 salaries based on revenues MLB receives during the regular-season and postseason, which likely will be among the most contentious aspects of the proposal during negotiations with the players' association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbbaseballcoronavirussports
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
Is the Astros' title tarnished? Is Jeter overrated? We settle the biggest debate for all 30 MLB teams
Pedro, Pujols and Trout: The 21 most iconic MLB seasons of the 21st century ... so far
90 -- yes, 90! -- wild MLB seasons that could only happen in the 1990s
My priceless, worthless baseball cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: Western states requesting $1 trillion in federal aid
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
LIVE: LA County officials provide coronavirus update
Brawl at Van Huys Target caught on video
COVID-19 deaths in CA projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
LA County beaches may reopen as early as Wednesday
Show More
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
Procession held for Newport Beach police detective
Officer describes dramatic rescue of CA hiker trapped in whirlpool
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
More TOP STORIES News